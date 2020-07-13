Elderly man drowns in Lake Conroe, 3rd water-death this season

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly man has died after officials said he drowned in Lake Conroe on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received a call around 4:38 p.m. about a drowning at the Bentwater Marina. The victim was identified as 81-year-old Arthur Jansen from Montgomery County.

Witness told police they saw Jansen trying to dock his boat when he slipped in the water. They also reported seeing him hit his head.

Divers were sent into the water where they recovered the body from 13-feet of water.


Montgomery County Constable Philip Cash said this is the third death in Lake Conroe this season.
