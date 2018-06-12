Harris Co. Sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for a man seen attacking an elderly person outside a gas station.It all happened at Exxon gas station on FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline.The assault was caught on camera on Wednesday, June 2 around 9:15 a.m.Investigators say the 83-year-old victim was filling up his truck, when the suspect walked over to him and threw him to the ground and then stole his wallet.The suspect is described as a white man with a shaved head and light brown goatee. He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm.In the video, you can see the victim get up and chase after the suspect trying to get his wallet back.He is knocked to the ground again when the suspect gets into a car and hits the man with the car door.A clerk inside the gas station, who called 911, tells Eyewitness News the victim was shaken with cuts and bruises."He was saying that the guy came over to him, talking to him and, I guess, I don't know if he caught him off guard and took his wallet and knocked him down," said Nidia Bermudez.Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.You can all anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.