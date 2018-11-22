Grandparents who went missing on their way to a relative's house in north Texas for Thanksgiving, triggering a statewide Silver Alert, are now home safe.Family members of Nell and David McMillan, of Cleveland, tell Eyewitness News the couple made it all the way to their destination of Aledo, which is west of Fort Worth, but got confused and couldn't find their relative's house. They spent the night in a hotel and just drove home Thursday. They lost their cell phone and never contacted family."We love them. It's hard to celebrate Thanksgiving when they're not here," said David Lail, their grandson, earlier on Thanksgiving.The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said 83-year-old David has Alzheimer's and possible dementia. Nell, 76, is a cancer patient. The family was worried sick. A statewide Silver Alert was issued, and the grandparents were considered missing persons.It was around 9 p.m. when family members realized the couple was home and safe.