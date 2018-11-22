Elderly couple that went missing on way to Thanksgiving dinner found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly couple that went missing on way to Thanksgiving dinner found safe

By
CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Grandparents who went missing on their way to a relative's house in north Texas for Thanksgiving, triggering a statewide Silver Alert, are now home safe.

Family members of Nell and David McMillan, of Cleveland, tell Eyewitness News the couple made it all the way to their destination of Aledo, which is west of Fort Worth, but got confused and couldn't find their relative's house. They spent the night in a hotel and just drove home Thursday. They lost their cell phone and never contacted family.

"We love them. It's hard to celebrate Thanksgiving when they're not here," said David Lail, their grandson, earlier on Thanksgiving.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said 83-year-old David has Alzheimer's and possible dementia. Nell, 76, is a cancer patient. The family was worried sick. A statewide Silver Alert was issued, and the grandparents were considered missing persons.

It was around 9 p.m. when family members realized the couple was home and safe.

Follow Jessica Willey on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manmissing personsilver alertSan Jacinto County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pants-less man dies after terrorizing Whataburger
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
'Pancho Claus' keeps tradition alive despite health scares
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
First female black pilot in Texas still making history
Family thankful to survive fire that destroyed Texas City home
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, inside own home
Generous business steps up for landscaper who lost truck
Show More
Volunteerism becomes family affair at Houston 'Superfeast'
Woman survives after men rape, stab and try to drown her: Police
Baby surprise: Zoo ape on birth control delivers baby
Man trying to steal gas from U-Haul sets pants on fire
Hundreds lineup for early Black Friday shopping in Meyerland
More News