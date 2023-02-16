El Paso, Texas mall shooting rampage leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt

One person was killed and three more were injured in a shooting in a mall in El Paso, Texas, police said.

EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting rampage unleashed inside the food court of an El Paso, Texas, mall on Wednesday killed at least one person and injured three others.

Police in the west Texas city began reporting about shots fired at Cielo Vista Mall just after 5 p.m. local time.

In the immediate wake of the shooting, a spokesperson at El Paso's University Medical Center hospital said it received two victims from the mall, who were listed in critical condition.

El Paso police later confirmed a total of four victims, including one fatality, and a suspect in custody.

A search got underway inside the mall for the potential of a second suspect, according to police. But a city official told ABC News that they don't believe the public is in danger.

The crime scene is located yards away from the Walmart store where 23 people lost their lives in a 2019 mass shooting that was carried out by a gunman who admitted to targeting Hispanics in the border town.

Last week, the 24-year-old suspect in that unrelated case pleaded guilty to more than 90 federal hate crime and weapons charges.