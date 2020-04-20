El Bolillo Bakery giving away free bolillos for first 500 cars this morning

TODAY! FREE BOLILLOS! @ElBolilloBakery giving away bags of 10 bolillos to the first 500 loyal customers today (mon), wed & fri! It’s their way of saying thank you for your support right now! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/1gKuUuhRU2 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been craving some treats during quarantine, a Houston bakery wants to help you out, but you'll have to move fast this morning.El Bolillo Bakery is holding a bolillo giveaway from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. at its store on 2517 Airline Drive and its store on 917 Southmore in Pasadena.The free food will go to the first 500 cars in line, and they're giving only 10 fresh bolillos per car.The giveaway is drive-thru only.In Facebook posts over the weekend, the bakery said the giveaways will happen again on Wednesday, April 22 and Friday, April 24.The bakery said both stores will be open for regular business at 8 a.m.It notes the giveaways are happening only at its Airline and Pasadena stores. The Wayside store will remain open for regular business hours from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.The bakery said the team wanted to thank its customers and the community and gave a special shoutout to the members of law enforcement who helped them organize a safe event.