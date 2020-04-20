Food & Drink

El Bolillo Bakery giving away free bolillos for first 500 cars this morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been craving some treats during quarantine, a Houston bakery wants to help you out, but you'll have to move fast this morning.

El Bolillo Bakery is holding a bolillo giveaway from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. at its store on 2517 Airline Drive and its store on 917 Southmore in Pasadena.

The free food will go to the first 500 cars in line, and they're giving only 10 fresh bolillos per car.

The giveaway is drive-thru only.



In Facebook posts over the weekend, the bakery said the giveaways will happen again on Wednesday, April 22 and Friday, April 24.

The bakery said both stores will be open for regular business at 8 a.m.

It notes the giveaways are happening only at its Airline and Pasadena stores. The Wayside store will remain open for regular business hours from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The bakery said the team wanted to thank its customers and the community and gave a special shoutout to the members of law enforcement who helped them organize a safe event.


RELATED: Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
EMBED More News Videos

Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice



Manteconcha, the trendy new 'pan dulce,' is all the rage

Forget unicorn frappuccinos, now we've got unicorn conchas
EMBED More News Videos

Would you try a unicorn concha?



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonpasadenabakeryfree foodfree stuff
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman who hijacked bus was wanted for murder of girlfriend
Man shot to death behind car wash in Greenspoint area
United converts cargo facilities to help Houston Food Bank
Bernie's Burger Bus gets big donation to help employees
Former Oilers cheerleaders show off moves in viral video
Trump says he's close to a deal with Congress on virus aid
Hot and humid to start the week, before storms return Wednesday.
Show More
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
Severe storms topple trees across northwest Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
Texas non-profit raffling off herd of cattle worth nearly $20K
More TOP STORIES News