Popular brunch spot in the Heights saw great turnout on 1st day of reopening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Restaurants in Texas reopened for partial dine-in seating starting on Friday, and many local business owners were ready to get started.Owners of the popular brunch restaurant in the Heights, EggHaus, said they saw a good turnout on the first day. They expect numbers to grow.Previously, like many others, they were only doing take-out orders.EggHaus is unique because its partner restaurant, King's BierHaus, is next door and can accommodate an overflow customers.Management for both restaurants have said they've taken great steps to keep facilities sanitized and employees healthy while they navigate the pandemic."We've been really paying attention to Gov. Abbott supporters and CDC guidelines, so all of our staff has massive gloves on at all times," said general manager, Justin Pettitt. "We're temperature checking everyone when they come in, as far as our staff goes. We put additional door handles on things--people use their feet (to open them). Cleaning every 30 minutes. Really, just doing everything we can to maintain a clean environment for guest safety."'EggHaus can seat up to 100 people when they're at 25% capacity.