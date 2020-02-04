Diploma not required to work on Elon Musk's latest Tesla venture

On Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk says he is looking for people to join the artificial intelligence team at Tesla. The new hires will work on the Tesla autopilot to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
The jobs would be based in Austin.
In his original tweet, Musk said the AI team reports directly to him and you would meet, text, and email almost every day. Then, in a second tweet that has caught everyone's attention, he said a PhD is definitely not required.
This is mainly for staffing up 4 production shifts for 24/7 operations, but engineers, supervisors & support personnel are certainly needed too. A super hardcore work ethic, talent for building things, common sense & trustworthiness are required, the rest we can train.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2020
That could be some good news for students here in Texas at the coder school in Spring. The school offers one to two hour sessions a week, starting from coding in elementary school to high school, with AI as one of the top courses.
Next month, the school is offering Spring Break camps for one week that runs from March 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To apply, you only have to answer three simple questions: Your name, email, and what exceptional work you have done.
