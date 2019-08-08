Education

YMCA Operation Backpack: Donate backpacks and school supplies

Press Event
Operation Backpack Press Conference



YMCA Operation Backpack



Help make a difference in a child's education. Take part in this year's YMCA Operation Backpack and give a child the tools he or she needs to get a good education.

The 15th annual YMCA Operation Backpack will collect brand new backpacks filled with school supplies for children in 36 Houston area school districts from now through August 9. The 25 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities throughout the city and H-E-B locations, and participating Greater Houston Honda Dealers, and Ashley Homestore locations locations will serve as collection sites for people to drop off backpacks and supplies!

Operation Backpack: Ashley Homestore


Operation Backpack: Kidde, Home Depot


Operation Backpack: Greater Houston Honda Dealers







1) Purchase a new backpack for a child.
2) Buy school supplies, write a note of encouragement and put them in the backpack. List of recommended supplies.

3) Bring the backpack to your local YMCA or a participating drop-off location between Now and August 10.

For more info call: 713-758-9155



DROPOFF LOCATIONS: YMCA LOCATIONS | H-E-B LOCATIONS | GREATER HOUSTON HONDA DEALERS | ASHLEY HOMESTORE LOCATIONS
Related topics:
educationoperation backpackcommunity
