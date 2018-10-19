Yates HS celebrates state of the art production studios

It's the dawn of a new era at Yates High School.This week, the school celebrated its grand opening of their new facilities, which includes a state of the art communications wing.As a part of their brand new multi-million dollar expansion, they're leading the way for those interested in pursuing careers in the media industry."This is the place where they want to go, and this is where we're preparing. We're nurturing and developing those competitive students in the media industry," magnet coordinator Ted Irving explained.From music production to radio and television, the students are benefiting in many ways."When I first walked into this room I was like, 'Wow, like this really looks like a studio,'" high school senior Di'Avolique Dunning said.Going beyond broadcast, they're developing skills with real-life productions."We can stream our TV studio out to every student's laptop, every teacher's computer and smart board," Irving said.