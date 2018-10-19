EDUCATION

Yates HS preparing new era of journalists with state of the art production studios

EMBED </>More Videos

Yates HS celebrates state of the art production studios

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's the dawn of a new era at Yates High School.

This week, the school celebrated its grand opening of their new facilities, which includes a state of the art communications wing.

As a part of their brand new multi-million dollar expansion, they're leading the way for those interested in pursuing careers in the media industry.

"This is the place where they want to go, and this is where we're preparing. We're nurturing and developing those competitive students in the media industry," magnet coordinator Ted Irving explained.

From music production to radio and television, the students are benefiting in many ways.

"When I first walked into this room I was like, 'Wow, like this really looks like a studio,'" high school senior Di'Avolique Dunning said.

Going beyond broadcast, they're developing skills with real-life productions.

"We can stream our TV studio out to every student's laptop, every teacher's computer and smart board," Irving said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolgame of the weekstudentsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Wheatley HS JROTC enjoys giving back to the community
HISD votes to keep Grenita Lathan as interim superintendent
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Garfield Elementary of Pasadena ISD
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Caldwell Elementary of Houston ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in northwest Houston
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Gulf Freeway
Best friend killed by woman's suicidal ex in Montgomery Co.
2-alarm fire rips through roof of apartments in NW Houston
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes head-on crash
Developing Pacific storm could drench Texas next week
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $970M
Love designer stuff? Get them at a fraction of the price today
Show More
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Astros lose Game 5 to end World Series title defense
Jose Altuve reacts to the Astros being eliminated from the playoffs
"NO REGRETS": Justin Verlander opens up on Game 5 loss
Lance McCullers Jr. explains why the Astros are special
More News