World War II veteran, 104, receives high school diploma; New York's Westchester County celebrates 'Louis Forte Day'

NEW YORK -- A 104-year-old World War II veteran is now a high school graduate.

Louis Forte left school in the 1930's after his father died. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

After the war, Forte started a family and had a successful business career.

His granddaughter said she was absolutely thrilled when Forte finally received his diploma in New York's Westchester County, which declared Tuesday to be "Louis Forte Day."

"He built us and sacrificed everything for us," Christa Rotolo said, according to News12 Westchester. "So seeing him get this achievement truly means a lot to him, after all these years, is incredible."
