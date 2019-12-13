Woodrow Wilson School making a difference for hard of hearing students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodrow Wilson Montessori school in Montrose neighborhood prides itself on helping hard of hearing students reach their full potential.The campus serves students ages 3 and 14, and pre-k through 8th grade.Chrisly Uhegbu, who is hard of hearing, has attended Wilson since he was four years old which has been a perfect fit for him.Wilson has played an important role for not only Uhegbu, but many deaf or hard of hearing students as the staff helps them overcome many obstacles in the classroom."If I had never gone to Wilson, I would not be myself right now, because they are a second home," he said."Having a school like Wilson, it is important for students with hearing loss because it gives them the extra added support that they need in order to grow and achieve their greatest potential," said deaf education teacher Christi Fish.Uhegbu says he'll cherish his last year and half at Wilson before he goes to high school.