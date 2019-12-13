abc13 plus montrose

Woodrow Wilson School making a difference for hard of hearing students

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodrow Wilson Montessori school in Montrose neighborhood prides itself on helping hard of hearing students reach their full potential.

The campus serves students ages 3 and 14, and pre-k through 8th grade.

Chrisly Uhegbu, who is hard of hearing, has attended Wilson since he was four years old which has been a perfect fit for him.

Wilson has played an important role for not only Uhegbu, but many deaf or hard of hearing students as the staff helps them overcome many obstacles in the classroom.

"If I had never gone to Wilson, I would not be myself right now, because they are a second home," he said.

"Having a school like Wilson, it is important for students with hearing loss because it gives them the extra added support that they need in order to grow and achieve their greatest potential," said deaf education teacher Christi Fish.

Uhegbu says he'll cherish his last year and half at Wilson before he goes to high school.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonmontroseabc13 plus montroseabc13 plus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS MONTROSE
TIME MACHINE: Life after dark in Houston in May 1980
This is what Montrose looked like in 1965
Cuchara brings an authentic Mexico City taste to Montrose
Former fashion designer finds passion in glass art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
More than 40 exotic pets rescued from apartment complex
5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Danny Aiello, 'Do the Right Thing' star, dies at 86
Show More
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
'She's in pain' 10-month-old on life support suffering: Hospital
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Urban Nutcracker celebrates rich diversity of Houston communities
More TOP STORIES News