A Willis ISD middle school band is seeking support to perform at the All National Concert Band Festival.The Lynn Lucas Middle School Honor Band, consisting of 55 members, is one of only eight bands in the nation invited to attend the annual festival held each spring in Indianapolis, Indiana.Willis ISD says this is the first time in the history of the school district for a middle school band to receive an honor of this magnitude. However, the price for attendance is high- up to $1,000 per student."With an economically disadvantaged population of more than 75 percent, it is likely none of the students would be able to afford this on their own. But, this trip is a chance of a lifetime for these kids and we want to make it happen for them," Jamie Fails, the Willis ISD communications director, said.The school is currently seeking donations and sponsorships from individuals or businesses to help make the trip possible.In addition, a pep rally was held on Friday, Aug. 24 to celebrate the band's rare achievement.