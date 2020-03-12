Some Houston-area schools and colleges remain closed long after winter storm

COLLEGES

Some school districts in the Houston area were impacted by the winter storm and are having to make repairs before classes resume.It was a mess at some Cy-Fair ISD schools. The video above shows photos from a couple of its campuses that had severe flooding. They remain closed Monday.Cy-Fair ISD's Chief Operations Officer Roy Sprague spoke with ABC13 about how extensive the damage is."Right now we have well over 65 buildings that experienced some type of water pipe issues in the district," he said. "We have a lot of portable buildings that were affected. Mainly pipes bursting and leaking."Here's a list of current school plans:Closed Tuesday, Feb. 23 for staff development day.Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23. Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 26 for remote learning days.Open for Tuesday, Feb. 23.Clear Creek ISD will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.Only staff for work day Tuesday, Feb. 23Open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.Open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.Fallbrook Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 23.Closed to students Tuesday, Feb. 23. Staff expected to attend.Open for Tuesday, Feb. 22.Closed through Monday, Feb. 22Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. Students will return to virtual learning only on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Face-to-face instruction will resume Monday, March 1.Open for in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22.Closed Monday, Feb. 22OPEN Monday, Feb. 22.Virtual learning for Monday, Feb. 22.Closed Monday, Feb. 22.Closed Monday, Feb. 22OPEN for Monday, Feb. 22Closed Monday, Feb. 22.OPEN for Monday, Feb. 22Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23Due to recent weather events, all offices and campuses will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23. There will be no online classes taking place. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, Feb. 24.OPEN for normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22.Remote learning will take place Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.Face-to-face classes canceled Monday, Feb. 22. Online classes, LeeStreams and the online portion of hybrid classes will take place as scheduled.OPEN for normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22.