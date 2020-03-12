Some Houston-area schools and colleges remain closed long after winter storm

It was a mess at some Cy-Fair ISD schools. The video above shows photos from a couple of its campuses that had severe flooding. They remain closed Monday.
Cy-Fair ISD's Chief Operations Officer Roy Sprague spoke with ABC13 about how extensive the damage is.
"Right now we have well over 65 buildings that experienced some type of water pipe issues in the district," he said. "We have a lot of portable buildings that were affected. Mainly pipes bursting and leaking."
Here's a list of current school plans:
Alief ISD
Closed Tuesday, Feb. 23 for staff development day.
Aldine ISD
Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23. Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 26 for remote learning days.
Angleton ISD
Open for Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Clear Creek ISD
Clear Creek ISD will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Channelview ISD
Only staff for work day Tuesday, Feb. 23
Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
Open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Dickinson ISD
Open on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Fallbrook Academy
Fallbrook Academy will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Fort Bend ISD
Closed to students Tuesday, Feb. 23. Staff expected to attend.
Friendswood ISD
Open for Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Goose Creek ISD
Closed through Monday, Feb. 22
Houston ISD
Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23. Students will return to virtual learning only on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Face-to-face instruction will resume Monday, March 1.
Huffman ISD
Open for in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22.
Katy ISD
Closed Monday, Feb. 22
Klein ISD
OPEN Monday, Feb. 22.
Royal ISD
Virtual learning for Monday, Feb. 22.
Texas Serenity Academy Charter Independent School District
Closed Monday, Feb. 22.
Tomball ISD
Closed Monday, Feb. 22
Texas City ISD
OPEN for Monday, Feb. 22
Spring Branch
Closed Monday, Feb. 22.
Santa Fe
OPEN for Monday, Feb. 22
Spring ISD
Closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23
COLLEGES
Houston Community College
Due to recent weather events, all offices and campuses will be closed Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday Feb. 23. There will be no online classes taking place. Normal operations will resume Wednesday, Feb. 24.
College of the Mainland
OPEN for normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22.
Texas Southern University
Remote learning will take place Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Lee College
Face-to-face classes canceled Monday, Feb. 22. Online classes, LeeStreams and the online portion of hybrid classes will take place as scheduled.
Lone Star College
OPEN for normal operations on Monday, Feb. 22.