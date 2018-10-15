Who is on Houston ISD's school board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --HISD's Board of Education is the official policy-making body of the Houston Independent School District.
The board consists of nine trustees, elected from separate districts, serving staggered four-year terms.
Take a deeper look at the trustees:
- Rhonda Skillern-Jones was elected to the board in 2011 and was unanimously elected by her colleages as board president in 2018.
- Jolanda Jones served four years on Houston City Council and was elected to the HISD board in 2015. Jones currently serves as the board's first vice president.
- Anne Sung was first elected to the education board in 2016 and currently serves as second vice president.
- Sergio Lira was elected to the board in 2015 and currently serves as board secretary.
- Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca was elected to the board in 2017 and currently serves as the board's assistant secretary.
- Elizabeth Santos was elected to the board in 2017
- Sue Diegaard was elected to the board in 2017.
- Diana Davila served on the board from 2003-2010. Davila stepped down after her father was diagnosed with cancer. She was re-elected to the board in 2015.
- Wanda Adams served 6 years as a Houston City Councilmember. Adams was first elected to the HISD board in 2013.