Who is on Houston ISD's school board

Rhonda Skillern-Jones was elected to the board in 2011 and was unanimously elected by her colleages as board president in 2018.

Jolanda Jones served four years on Houston City Council and was elected to the HISD board in 2015. Jones currently serves as the board's first vice president.

Anne Sung was first elected to the education board in 2016 and currently serves as second vice president.

Sergio Lira was elected to the board in 2015 and currently serves as board secretary.

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca was elected to the board in 2017 and currently serves as the board's assistant secretary.

Elizabeth Santos was elected to the board in 2017

Sue Diegaard was elected to the board in 2017.

Diana Davila served on the board from 2003-2010. Davila stepped down after her father was diagnosed with cancer. She was re-elected to the board in 2015.

Wanda Adams served 6 years as a Houston City Councilmember. Adams was first elected to the HISD board in 2013.

HISD's Board of Education is the official policy-making body of the Houston Independent School District.The board consists of nine trustees, elected from separate districts, serving staggered four-year terms.Take a deeper look at the trustees: