Who is on Houston ISD's school board

A deeper look at the trustees on Houston ISD's school board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD's Board of Education is the official policy-making body of the Houston Independent School District.

The board consists of nine trustees, elected from separate districts, serving staggered four-year terms.

Take a deeper look at the trustees:

  • Rhonda Skillern-Jones was elected to the board in 2011 and was unanimously elected by her colleages as board president in 2018.
  • Jolanda Jones served four years on Houston City Council and was elected to the HISD board in 2015. Jones currently serves as the board's first vice president.
  • Anne Sung was first elected to the education board in 2016 and currently serves as second vice president.
  • Sergio Lira was elected to the board in 2015 and currently serves as board secretary.
  • Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca was elected to the board in 2017 and currently serves as the board's assistant secretary.
  • Elizabeth Santos was elected to the board in 2017
  • Sue Diegaard was elected to the board in 2017.
  • Diana Davila served on the board from 2003-2010. Davila stepped down after her father was diagnosed with cancer. She was re-elected to the board in 2015.
  • Wanda Adams served 6 years as a Houston City Councilmember. Adams was first elected to the HISD board in 2013.
