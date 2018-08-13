With many students returning to school this week, a Houston business is offering families the opportunity to save on haircuts for their kids.Houston's This Is It Soul Food is partnering with Master Barber Headquarters to offer free haircuts today from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.The restaurant is on 2712 Blodgett Street, near Texas Southern University.Children have to be 14 years old and under to receive the haircuts.There will also be free hot dogs and snacks.