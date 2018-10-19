Wheatley HS JROTC enjoys giving back to the community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Twice a month, JROTC students from Wheatley High School gather during after school hours to give back to those in need.
Donated foods and household goods are provided through the school's partnership with the Houston Food Bank.
"Our JROTC team has really taken on this leadership role and spearheaded this assembly line that we have for our community. It's an amazing resource for Fifth Ward and we're very grateful," said the school's wraparound resource specialist Yvette Montgomery.
The mission at the high school is to support the community and teach valuable lessons, according to officials.
"A lot of people think that JROTC is pushing kids into the military, but it's really not. It teaches us leadership," JROTC battalion commander Camille Mure explained.
On top of developing life skills, there are added benefits for those continuing after high school.
"If I plan on joining ROTC in college, that means I have a scholarship," Mure said.