What you need to know about Houston Community College's Spring Classes

During our Houston Community College Webchat on January 17, 2020, Moderator Todd Duplantis sat down with HCC staff members including Indra Paola Peláez, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Success, Shanetta Burke, customer service coordinator, and Margaret Ford Fisher, President of the Online College at HCC.
Moderator: Todd Duplantis
With more than 30-years-experience in broadcasting, Todd Duplantis has spent most of his life in front of a TV camera and behind a microphone. After spending a decade as a television reporter, Todd joined Houston Community College in 2012 as the director of public relations for the Southwest College. In June of 2015, he returned to broadcasting and television production as he was named director of HCCTV. During his time at HCCTV, Todd launched a weekly newscast, anchored several live broadcasts and most recently launched a podcast/TV studio. In August of 2016, in addition to his duties at HCCTV, Todd was appointed interim public information officer and spokesperson for HCC.
Speaker: Indra Paola Peláez
Indra Paola Peláez serves as the Interim Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Success with HCC. She is responsible for improving HCC's admissions and registration experience. Her responsibilities include overseeing the acquisition of a transcript evaluation software, implementation of Hobsons Intersect Platform, and developing a CRM business process mapping for a common onboarding experience for all students. Her passion is based on the belief that education is the foundation necessary for students to build and strengthen their communities, achieve their personal and professional goals and increase future economic opportunities for themselves and their families.
Speaker: Shanetta Burke
Shanetta Burke joined Houston Community College (HCC) in 2009. She serves as a customer service coordinator who oversees the day-to-day operations of two Financial Aid Offices in HCC's system. With over two decades of progressive work experience, Burke also worked at Baylor College of Medicine as the Assistant Director, Loan Coordinator and backup Work-Study Coordinator. Burke is a go-to resource who often contributes to the development of institutional policies that shape the student experience. She is an active member of the national, state and regional professional financial aid organizations. Burke graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in Business and a Master's in Business Administration. She went on to pursue another Master's in Professional Writing from Chatham University, which provided her the opportunity to become an Adjunct English Instructor at HCC.
Speaker: Margaret Ford Fisher
Margaret Ford Fisher serves as the President of the Online College at HCC. Dr. Ford Fisher serves as an elected board member from a three-year term. Ford Fisher is a published author and a long-time advocate for education and training for all.
Here are the most popular questions and replies that Houston Community College received during their live webchat on January 17, 2020.