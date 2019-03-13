Education

College admissions a journey that doesn't happen by chance

How to get your kids in college the legit way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you dream of getting your kid into an Ivy League college, good luck!

Their acceptance rates range from around 5 to 12 percent.

Inside Houston-based Firat Education, they'll be the first to tell you. College admissions is a journey that doesn't happen by chance.

David Gracia with the company said they help students fulfill their dreams in ethical ways. They must work hard to get into a dream school.

"College admissions are extremely tough. It's getting more and more competitive each year," said Gracia. "We definitely focus on finding the right fit school versus trying to get into the best school possible."

Gracia said parents should work with their children starting in middle school to help build an academic resume. When it comes to college entrance exams, Gracia said preparation is key.

