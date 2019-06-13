AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- In Texas, high school football is king and the Houston area has some powerhouse programs.
But students in our area may one day get the chance to put their schools on the map using their video game skills.
RELATED: eSports championship brings students from across the country to Houston
The University Interscholastic League is now looking at possibly adding eSports as a UIL sanctioned activity.
The UIL Legislative Council discussed the proposal at a meeting Tuesday in Round Rock.
A technology teacher from Galveston's Ball High School made a presentation about eSports as a sanctioned sport.
SEE ALSO: Tech startups hope Houston becomes eSports epicenter as gaming grows
In April, ABC13 Sports reporter David Nuno brought you a story on "Gaming the History, Culture and Business of eSports." This is a class on eSports offered at the University of Houston.
Some universities already have eSports teams with scholarship athletes.
Video games could soon be high school sport in Texas
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News