Education

University of Texas at San Antonio offering free tuition to incoming middle- and low-income freshmen in fall 2020

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Texas at San Antonio has joined a growing number of schools promising to offer free tuition to incoming freshmen, if they meet certain requirements.

The program, called the Bold Promise, starts in fall 2020, and says that "incoming freshmen who qualify will have their tuition and fees covered 100% for eight fall/spring semesters taken within a 4-year time period." According to the UTSA website, this is approximately a $40,000 value.

Students must maintain their eligibility. The school explains the costs are covered by scholarships, grants or tuition exemptions from federal, state and/or institutional funds.

The school also lists at least six requirements to qualify for the tuition promise.


- Be a Texas resident
- Have a family income up to $50, 500
- Submit a FAFSA/TASFA by Jan. 15
- Be admitted as a freshman for fall 2020 by Jan. 15
- Rank in top 25% of high school class
- Enroll full-time (12 credit hours or more) each semester

Fall freshmen who are admitted to the university are automatically considered for the Bold Promise. There is no separate application.

UTSA has links to the admissions application and frequently asked questions about the Bold Promise on its website.

Earlier this year, the University of Texas flagship campus also announced it would cover full tuition for any student whose family income totals $65,000 or less beginning in fall 2020.

