Education

University of Texas student helps homeless man enroll in college

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who has spent nearly four decades homeless has been readmitted to the University of Texas at Austin.

David Carter, 67, is turning his life around, thanks to a student at the University of Texas. He helped Carter re-apply to the school after learning he was once a student at UT.

Carter dropped out of the school's studio art program in 1975 after an accident injured his hand and soon after, his life spiraled. He also struggled for several years with mental health issues, including schizophrenia and substance abuse.

UT Austin student Ryan Chandler met Carter near the campus, where Carter often panhandles to earn money to cover his housing costs.

The 20-year-old government and journalism major found out Carter had been trying to re-enroll in the school after deciding to profile him for the student paper, The Daily Texan.

With the help of the Office of Admissions and countless hours of work over the last few months, Chandler has helped Carter secure his transcripts and get readmitted to UT.



"This has been something that we've been working on pretty constantly for the past six months. Seeing it finally come to fruition is pretty awesome," said Carter. "I couldn't have done it without him."

Carter begins his two courses on Thursday. An anonymous alumnus has paid for his tuition.

RELATED: Houston teen celebrates graduation with pizza party for homeless women and kids
EMBED More News Videos

Leanne Carrasco celebrated her graduation - by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaustinuniversity of texashomelessgood samaritancollege studentfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News