University of Texas student helps homeless man enroll in college

We did it! After 6 years of panhandling on the Drag, David Carter has been readmitted to @UTAustin and will resume his degree this week. Thanks to Longhorns’ support and an article published in @TheAlcalde, a Texas Ex has pledged to pay his full tuition. #DegreeForDavid pic.twitter.com/aY46snux6R — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandler98) June 2, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who has spent nearly four decades homeless has been readmitted to the University of Texas at Austin.David Carter, 67, is turning his life around, thanks to a student at the University of Texas. He helped Carter re-apply to the school after learning he was once a student at UT.Carter dropped out of the school's studio art program in 1975 after an accident injured his hand and soon after, his life spiraled. He also struggled for several years with mental health issues, including schizophrenia and substance abuse.UT Austin student Ryan Chandler met Carter near the campus, where Carter often panhandles to earn money to cover his housing costs.The 20-year-old government and journalism major found out Carter had been trying to re-enroll in the school after deciding to profile him for the student paper, The Daily Texan.With the help of the Office of Admissions and countless hours of work over the last few months, Chandler has helped Carter secure his transcripts and get readmitted to UT."This has been something that we've been working on pretty constantly for the past six months. Seeing it finally come to fruition is pretty awesome," said Carter. "I couldn't have done it without him."Carter begins his two courses on Thursday. An anonymous alumnus has paid for his tuition.