Education

University of Houston School of Medicine can begin recruiting students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's College of Medicine is taking a big step forward!

Months after unveiling its renderings for the College of Medicine building, the school announced they have been granted preliminary accreditation.

The accreditation is something they are calling a monumental milestone because it means the school can immediately begin recruiting students.

According to the university's website, the new school will be the city of Houston's first medical school in nearly 50 years.

The first class of 30 medical students will begin July 20, with each receiving $100,000 four-year scholarships through philanthropy to cover tuition and fees.

SEE ALSO:
UH System Regents approve creation of the College of Medicine

PAID IN FULL: Anonymous gift pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class

University of Houston unveils renderings of new College of Medicine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonuniversity of houstoneducationtuitiondoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
Missing South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik found dead
How to make Valentine's Day dinner at home on a budget
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Show More
Areas in Houston where residents pay the most for car insurance
XFL championship game coming to Houston, source says
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
New trampoline design features no springs
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
More TOP STORIES News