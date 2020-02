University of Houston College of Medicine can begin recruiting students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's College of Medicine is taking a big step forward!Months after unveiling its renderings for the College of Medicine building, the school announced they have been granted preliminary accreditation.The accreditation is something they are calling a monumental milestone because it means the school can immediately begin recruiting students.According to the university's website , the new school will be the city of Houston's first medical school in nearly 50 years.The first class of 30 medical students will begin July 20, with each receiving $100,000 four-year scholarships through philanthropy to cover tuition and fees.