Twin sisters each maintain 4.0 GPA and named 'co-valedictorians'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5338721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tia and Tyra graduated from Lindblom Math and Science Academy Saturday.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Valedictorians usually stand alone, but one Chicago high school has two, and they just so happen to be twins.Tia and Tyra Smith are co-valedictorians at Lindblom Math and Science Academy. During high school, the twins maintained a 4.0 GPA and were involved in numerous extracurricular activities."We both got into theater at the same time, we joined stage crew at the same time for our school's production," Tia said."At school we also do Student Voice Committee," added her sister Tyra. "Last year, we did Academic Decathlon."After graduation, Tyra is headed to Northwestern University to study theater and economics. Meanwhile, Tia is going to Duke University to study theater and statistics."We're just people who like to learn a lot, so we focus most on the learning and I think that's what's more important," Tia said. "When you leave a school, you should actually learn something you can use for your future."Tia and Tyra graduated from Lindblom Math and Science Academy Saturday.