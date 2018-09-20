EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Valley Oaks Eagles

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Valley Oaks Eagles of Spring Branch ISD

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Valley Oaks Eagles of Spring Branch ISD on Wednesday, September 20th.

Travis visited Valley Oaks Elementary near Spring Valley Village where the 2nd grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Mrs. Post and Mrs. Carrillo for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
