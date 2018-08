Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Smith Elementary Superstars on Wednesday, April 26th.Travis visited Smith Elementary in Richmond where the 3rd thru 5th grade students learned how to stay safe from flash floods and hurricanes. He thanks Ms. Alcorta for inviting him to visit, and he thanks all of Smith Elementary for the basket of Superstar gear. Travis says Tom will use the legal pad to take better notes during the forecast.