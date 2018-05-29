EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Selman Tigers in Sealy

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits Selman Elementary in Sealy (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Selman Tigers of Sealy ISD on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Travis visited Selman Elementary in Sealy on the one year anniversary of the microburst that severely damaged parts of the city in 2017. Hundreds of students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, tornadoes, and microbusts. He thanks Ms. Peterson for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
