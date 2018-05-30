EDUCATION

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the Sealy Junior High Tigers

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits Sealy Junior High (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Sealy Junior High Tigers of Sealy ISD on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Travis visited Sealy Junior High in Sealy on the one year anniversary of the microburst that severely damaged parts of the city in 2017. Hundreds of students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, tornadoes, and microbursts. He thanks Ms. Parker for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
