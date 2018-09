Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the Manvel Mavericks of Alvin ISD on Wednesday, September 12th.Travis visited Manvel High School where environmental science students in grades 10-12 learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Mrs. Herzog for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students will continue to pursue their studies of our amazing atmosphere and planet!