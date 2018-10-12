EDUCATION

Detailing HISD's interim superintendent Abe Saavedra's career

EMBED </>More Videos

TIMELINE: HISD interim superintendent Abe Saavedra's career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Independent School district voted Thursday evening to select Abelardo Saavedra to lead their district as interim superintendent.

If you're not familiar with Saavedra, he received a bachelor of science and a master of science from Texas A&M University, and a doctorate in school administration from the University of Michigan.

1972 - Saavedra began his career as a classroom teacher in his hometown of Corpus Christi.

1993 - Saavedra was named first Hispanic superintendent of Corpus Christi.

1999 - Corpus Christi school board trustees accused Saavedra of using a district credit card to buy alcohol at restaurants. A jury found him innocent at trial and the district paid him $325,514 to walk away.

2000 - Saavedra left Corpus Christi ISD.

February 2001 - Saavedra became the regional superintendent for HISD.

August 2004 - Saavedra was named the first Hispanic superintendent of HISD.

January 2007 - Saavedra asked to change his contract with HISD from three years to one, to make him more accountable for the district's performance.

August 2009 - Saavedra announced his retirement from HISD.

March 2014 - Saavedra was named superintendent of schools in the South San Antonio ISD.

October 2018 - Saavedra's last day with South San Antonio ISD.

SEE MORE: Frustrated HISD board members call Dr. Grenita Lathan's replacement a racist move

EMBED More News Videos

SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationHISD
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Caldwell Elementary of Houston ISD
Travis Herzog takes a trip to St. Jerome Catholic School in Spring Branch
No answers for taxpayers after HISD settles with ex-auditor
More Education
Top Stories
'UNACCEPTABLE' Houston mayor irate over HISD leader swap
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Teacher apparently kills himself during molestation trial
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Hurricane Michael: Remembering the victims
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Tuberculosis case at Pearland High School, ISD says
Inspirational weight loss story
Show More
SERIAL RAPIST: Man accused of targeting women on dating apps
Social Security checks will grow in 2019
Major cold front headed to Texas may bring snow to some areas
911 CALLS: Woman calls police on black man babysitting white kids
Deer Park tight end dreams of serving in the Army
More News