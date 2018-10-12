TIMELINE: HISD interim superintendent Abe Saavedra's career

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4468672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan

Houston Independent School district voted Thursday evening to select Abelardo Saavedra to lead their district as interim superintendent.If you're not familiar with Saavedra, he received a bachelor of science and a master of science from Texas A&M University, and a doctorate in school administration from the University of Michigan.- Saavedra began his career as a classroom teacher in his hometown of Corpus Christi.- Saavedra was named first Hispanic superintendent of Corpus Christi.- Corpus Christi school board trustees accused Saavedra of using a district credit card to buy alcohol at restaurants. A jury found him innocent at trial and the district paid him $325,514 to walk away.- Saavedra left Corpus Christi ISD.- Saavedra became the regional superintendent for HISD.- Saavedra was named the first Hispanic superintendent of HISD.- Saavedra asked to change his contract with HISD from three years to one, to make him more accountable for the district's performance.- Saavedra announced his retirement from HISD.- Saavedra was named superintendent of schools in the South San Antonio ISD.- Saavedra's last day with South San Antonio ISD.