DRESS TO IMPRESS: Spring ISD students wearing ties on Tuesdays

These fashion statements are a lesson about life.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
This year, students in Spring ISD will dress to impress every week for Tie Tuesday.

Four years ago, 2nd grade teacher Charles Dorsey developed Tie Tuesday for the boys mentoring program in Spring ISD.

But the fashion statements aren't only a piece of clothing to accessorize an outfit.

There's a lesson with the tie. Just like in life you learn to overcome the knots and turns that get you to the finished product, the tie reminds you to never give up and to give the knowledge to others.

For the first time this year, the district is standing behind the Tie Tuesday campaign. It is collecting ties to give to every boy and girl from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The kickoff for Tie Tuesday is Sept. 4, so everyone has time to get their ties.

If you have ties you don't use anymore, donate them to Spring ISD.

You can drop them off at the reception desk at the Gordon M. Anderson Leadership Center located at 16717 Ella Blvd.

You can also follow the project on Spring ISD's Twitter account using the hashtag #TieTuesdaySpring.
