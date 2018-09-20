Threat found on bathroom wall of Texas City High School

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Officials plan to heighten a police presence at Texas City High School on Friday after they received a tip of a threat scribbled on a bathroom wall.
Texas City ISD Superintendent Dr. Rodney Cavness informed parents on Thursday regarding the tip and an investigation into the threat planned for the next day.
While the district didn't disclose specific details of the threat, it mentioned that the school interviewed and analyzed handwriting samples of multiple students as part of the investigation.
Cavness' letter says, though, the suspected person has not been identified.
"We wanted you to know about this circumstance because we think that Texas City High School students may come home talking about it today and rumors will begin spreading like wildfire in the school community," Cavness states.
The superintendent closes the letter emphasizing the importance of the method used in reporting the threat.
"We are grateful for the tip that came in using the Campus P3 app," the letter states, mentioning the app that touts usage in more than 11,000 schools in the country.