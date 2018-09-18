EDUCATION

'They're not criminals' Students in detention wear orange and clean

EMBED </>More Videos

Photo of students wearing orange in detention causes controversy.

ARDMORE, Oklahoma --
A photo showing middle school students in detention wearing orange shirts and cleaning as punishment has started some conversation about whether it was too harsh.

Reaction was mixed after the photo showing kids scrubbing windows went public.

"I think it's great, they're helping clean up their surroundings or where they're going to school," resident H. A. Pruitt said.

"They're not criminals and they shouldn't be treated like criminals and they shouldn't have in their heads and their little brains thinking that's the way they were treated," resident Raymond Goldstein argued.

Superintendent Kim Holland says he learned about the disciplinary action after a parent called about the picture.

He says he's put a stop to it.

"We just didn't feel like it represented our kids well or our school, and so it's just something that we wanted to stop immediately," Holland explained to KXII.

Holland says he doesn't know which staff member created the practice, but no one will be punished for it.

The shirts were donated to the school and have since been removed.

Holland says kids serving in-school detention will continue to do so in a classroom setting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentsu.s. & worldOklahoma
EDUCATION
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Pomona Elementary of Alvin ISD
Friction growing over Santa Fe ISD's handling of school safety
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
More Education
Top Stories
Armed robbers just 11 and 12 years old running crime ring
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Opening acts announced for George Strait at RodeoHouston 2019
Family looking for man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers
Homeowner shot by suspect who pretended to be cop, police say
Houston man already camped at Apple store for new iPhone
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Show More
Firefighters try to save hose in tug-of-war with firenado
Sugar Land residents say they face feral hog danger
Houston graduate handing out resumes on the street
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, rain likely this weekend
More News