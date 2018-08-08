EDUCATION

These apps can help your family get organized for back to school

Some free apps could help take away the stress of getting the kids back to school.

The myHomework Student Planner app is a great way to stay organized. It features a digital checklist and study reminders.

You can keep up with all your assignments and due dates. Plus, you can set your class schedules all in one place.

Any.do is another handy app. It allows you to create as many lists as you need, then prioritizes them into separate folders.

You can also share your lists and assign tasks with other classmates.

The Cozi Family Organizer app is a must-have for busy families. It comes with a shared calendar, reminders, and shopping and to-do lists with real-time updates, so everyone in the family never misses a thing.
