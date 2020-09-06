HISD opening 36 campuses as digital learning centers for students in need

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the digital learning centers, also known as DLCs, will open across the district Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All students at the learning centers will be provided free breakfast and lunch.
According to HISD's website, "Per the Texas Education Agency requirements for districts who are operating under remote learning guidelines, school districts are 'required to allow all students to access on campus instruction who come from households without internet access or appropriate remote learning devices.'"
Students identified as not having access to technology for online learning will be assigned to a DLC and will be contacted by the district via school messenger.
Once a student receives technology from their campus, they are no longer eligible to attend a DLC, according to the district.
Students at the digital learning centers will participate in instruction provided by their teacher on record and complete independent assignments.
Due to the pandemic, the learning centers are only available to students without access to technology. Health screenings will be performed on students upon entry. Students are also required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing while on the bus.
Transportation to and from the centers will be available for students from their home campus.
Below is the full list of HISD's digital learning centers and the schools each center will serve. Students must be approved and assigned to a DLC by their home campus.
BURNET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Tijerina Elementary School
- Lantrip Elementary School
- Cage Elementary School
- Franklin Elementary School
- DeZavala Elementary School
- JP Henderson Elementary School
- Laurenzo Early Childhood Center
- Davila Elementary School
- Gallegos Elementary School
- Briscoe Elementary School
LEWIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Bonner Elementary School
- Park Place Elementary School
- Crespo Elementary School
- JR Harris Elementary School
HOLLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Robinson Elementary School
- Port Houston Elementary School
- Whittier Elementary School
- Pugh Elementary School
- R. Martinez Elementary School
- Pleasantville Elementary School
- RP Harris Elementary School
- Carrillo Elementary School
- Oates Elementary School
- Scroggins Elementary School
- Elmore Elementary School
ORTIZ MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Southmayd Elementary School
- Sanchez Elementary School
- Foster Elementary School
- Peck Elementary School
- Thompson Elementary School
- Lockhart Elementary School
- Hartsfield Elementary School
- Blackshear Elementary School
PATTERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Rucker Elementary School
BARRICK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Moreno Elementary School
- Scarborough Elementary School
- Coop Elementary School
BURBANK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Northline Elementary School
- Janowski Elementary School
BURRUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Kennedy Elementary School
- Roosevelt Elementary School
- Durkee Elementary School
- Osborne Elementary School
COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Paige Elementary School
- Atherton Elementary School
KASHMERE GARDENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Isaacs Elementary School
- NQ Henderson Elementary School
LYONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- DeChaumes Elementary School
- Garcia Elementary School
- Farias Early Childhood Center
- Herrera Elementary School
ROSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Jefferson Elementary School
- Berry Elementary School
SHADYDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Fonwood Middle School
- McGowen Elementary School
SHERMAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Eliot Elementary School
- Ketelsen Elementary School
- Looscan Elementary School
HOGG MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Travis Elementary School
- Browning Elementary School
- Field Elementary School
- Sinclair Elementary School
- Helms Elementary School
- Love Elementary School
- Harvard Elementary School
- Memorial Elementary School
- Crockett Elementary School
- Wharton Elementary School
- Gregory Lincoln
PERSHING MIDDLE SCHOOL
- Poe Elementary School
- Rice School PK-8
- West University Elementary School
- MacGregor Elementary School
- Roberts Elementary School
- Twain Elementary School
- River Oaks Elementary School
- Wilson Montessori
- Arabic Immersion
SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Benbrook Elementary School
- Wainwright Elementary School
- Stevens Elementary School
- Durham Elementary School
- Garden Oaks
- Oak Forest
ALMEDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Petersen Elementary School
- MLK Early Childhood Center
- Reagan Ed Ctr PK-8
ANDERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Gross Elementary School
- Foerster Elementary School
- Halpin Early Childhood Center
- Shearn Elementary School
BASTIAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Alcott Elementary School
- Frost Elementary School
- DeAnda Elementary School
- Mitchell Elementary School
- Mading Elementary School
- Young Elementary School
- Whidby Elementary School
BROOKLINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Bellfort Early Childhood Center
- Kelso Elementary School
CORNELIUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Golfcrest Elementary School
- Garden Villas Elementary School
GRISSOM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Windsor Village Elementary School
HOBBY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Montgomery Elementary School
- Hines-Caldwell Elementary School
TINSLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Parker Elementary School
- Red Elementary School
- Bell Elementary School
WOODSON PK-5
- Codwell Elementary School
- Law Elementary School
- Reynolds Elementary School
CUNNINGHAM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Bush Elementary School
- Condit Elementary School
- Daily Elementary School
- Longfellow Elementary School
- McNamara Elementary School
- Neff Elementary School
- Piney Point Elementary School
- School at St. George Place
- M White Elementary School
- Shadowbriar Elementary School
- Neff Early Childhood Center
FONDREN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Elrod Elementary School
- Valley West Elementary School
JANE LONG ACADEMY
- Ashford Elementary School
- Briargrove Elementary School
- Briarmeadow
- Mandarin Immersion
- TH Rogers
- Bonham Elementary School
RODRIGUEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Askew Elementary School
- Benavidez Elementary School
- Braeburn Elementary School
- Horn Elementary School
- Kolter Elementary School
- Lovett Elementary School
- Piney Point Elementary School
- Pilgrim Academy
- Mistral Early Childhood Center
- Herod Elementary School
SUTTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Milne Elementary School
- E. White Elementary School
- Emerson Elementary School
- Walnut Bend Elementary School
DOGAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Bruce Elementary School
- C. Martinez Elementary School
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Wesley Elementary School
HILLIARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Marshall Elementary School
SEGUIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- Gregg Elementary School
SUGAR GROVE ACADEMY
- Sugar Grove Academy students only