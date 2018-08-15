EDUCATION

The ABCs of the new school accountability system

New TEA school rating system (Shutterstock)

The new system announced August 15 is different than the one we've grown used to, both in form and function, but it is nonetheless a way for the state to rate your children's schools and districts.

Yearly standardized testing now results not just in a grade for your student, but also for those who educate them.

The new ratings look like regular report cards in that they are now an A-F scale. An A equals 'exemplary,' a B 'recognized,' and a C is 'acceptable.' D means 'in need of improvement' and an F is 'unacceptable.'

The Texas Education Agency says there is no forced grade distribution, meaning in theory, every campus and district could receive an A. And the standards, unlike the past, won't be a moving goalpost. They'll stay the same for several years.

The grades are comprised of three components. One is your children's standardized test scores. A second is the school's academic progress. Together they make up 70 percent of the grade. The other 30 percent falls under a category called "closing the gaps."

To take a look at your school or district's ratings, visit the TEA's website.
