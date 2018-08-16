EDUCATION

Olfen ISD outside of San Angelo becomes first in modern Texas history to go to 4-day-a-week classes

Texas school district moves to 4-day-a-week classes

ROWENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A small school district in west Texas is starting the school year as the first of its kind in modern state history to move to four-day-a-week classes.

Olfen Independent School District in Rowena, which is nearly 30 minutes outside of San Angelo, approved the abbreviated instruction weeks back in January.

According to the school district, it took advantage of the state's new guidelines requiring a minimum of 75,600 minutes of instruction, rather than the previous stipulation of 180 days. Under the new guidelines, Olfen ISD will institute 77,000 minutes over 160 instructional days for the new school year.

The district, though, said not every week of the school year will be four days, with some Fridays becoming "fifth day student optional days." In a news release, the district said some staff will be on hand on these days to provide additional instruction, tutoring or enrichment for students who choose to come to campus.

The school district also took into account two days set aside for inclement weather.

You can view the full calendar of Olfen ISD's new school year on its website.

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

