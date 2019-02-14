EDUCATION

Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
There's talk in Austin about extending the academic school year by at least one month.

Lawmakers are crafting an education bill to change how the state funds schools. It includes allowing districts to add at least 30 days to the school year.

Several superintendents support the idea, saying it would give teachers more time to help students who struggle academically.

The plan also means there would be no summer school since regular classes will still be in session.

The plans are still in the discussion phase.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschool budgetschoolAustin
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Willis ISD teacher cuts hair to support bullied student
3 students sue to open Yale fraternities to women
Parent: Teacher told child clothes look like 'prison attire'
Students graduate from Houston cannabis school
More Education
Top Stories
Man facing hate crime after allegedly beating elderly black man
White House says Pres. Trump will sign bill averting shutdown
3 fatally shot in double murder-suicide inside Pearland home
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
10-year-old missing for 8 months after running away from CPS
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Man arrested in sexual assault of Sam Houston State student
Show More
JLo, Ice Cube and more: Most anticipated Houston concerts
9 LSU fraternity members arrested for hazing incident
Texas man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 3D gun
Man accused of throwing dog against wall, killing it
American kids adopting British accents because of Peppa Pig
More News