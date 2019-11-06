Texas Education Agency to officially take over HISD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency is taking control of the state's largest school district.
In a letter sent Wednesday from the TEA to Houston ISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and board president Diana Davila, the state informed district leaders it would appoint a board of managers and a superintendent.
It also downgraded the district's accreditation.
This means HISD's elected school board will not have any voting power.
The move comes after years of what the state considers dysfunction and a failure to properly educated all children.
Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement about HISD:
"A quality education can make all the difference in a child's life, and our school districts have a responsibility to deliver the best possible education to every Texas child. Houston ISD has failed to meet that responsibility and students across the district have paid the price. An entire generation of students have been left behind because of the school board's policies and repeated failures. The State of Texas will never give up on our students, nor will we allow Houston ISD's school board to stand in the way of a child and their path to success. I fully support the Texas Education Agency's takeover of HISD and will work with them to give every child a chance at a great education."
