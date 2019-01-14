SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --A heated meeting in Fort Bend County is expected Monday night as FBISD's school board is set to hear recommendations on a controversial rezoning plan.
One of the proposals call for students who are zoned to Ridgepoint High School to instead head to Hightower next year. The plan is designed to ease overcrowding.
Regardless, the plan will impact hundreds of students.
On Monday, Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News to ease fears over the possible move.
"This isn't cold and callous. There isn't anything nefarious," said Dupre. "It's simply trying to look at the numbers and use our facilities well."
A final vote is expected by Jan. 22. Monday night's meeting is underway, and you can follow the latest through reporter Steven Romo's Twitter feed.
