FORT BEND ISD

Tense showdown expected as Fort Bend ISD hears rezoning plans

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents concerned ahead of Fort Bend ISD rezoning meeting

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A heated meeting in Fort Bend County is expected Monday night as FBISD's school board is set to hear recommendations on a controversial rezoning plan.

One of the proposals call for students who are zoned to Ridgepoint High School to instead head to Hightower next year. The plan is designed to ease overcrowding.

Regardless, the plan will impact hundreds of students.

On Monday, Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News to ease fears over the possible move.

"This isn't cold and callous. There isn't anything nefarious," said Dupre. "It's simply trying to look at the numbers and use our facilities well."

A final vote is expected by Jan. 22. Monday night's meeting is underway, and you can follow the latest through reporter Steven Romo's Twitter feed.

READ MORE
Fort Bend ISD to hold meeting over plans to move kids to other schools
EMBED More News Videos

Rezoning was proposed nearly a year ago, and has been a contentious issue for parents of students in Sienna Plantation.

Fort Bend ISD parents furious over plans to move kids to other schools
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfort bend isdMissouri CityFort Bend CountySugar Land
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FORT BEND ISD
FBISD to hold meeting over plans to move kids to other schools
FBISD pushes to go forward with construction at historic site
Marshall HS football dedicating title run to fallen teammate
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
More fort bend isd
EDUCATION
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
HISD to start meetings in search of new superintendent Monday
HISD holds special meeting to discuss underperforming schools
Teacher fired over slavery lesson to sue for $1 billion
More Education
Top Stories
Mother must make decision to pull toddler off life support
UH student giving life after fatal skiing accident
Man's shooting on FB Live was no accident, mother says
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued
Show More
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
NUMBER ONE: North Shore HS atop boys' hoops in Texas
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
More News