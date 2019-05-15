Education

Teen's graduation cap honors school shooting victims

ASHVILLE, Ohio -- Graduation season is in full swing and social media is awash in images of graduation caps bearing inspirational quotes, jokes and thanks to mom and dad.

A soon-to-be high school graduate's cap is grabbing people's attention for a very different reason.

Gina Warren, 18, will graduate from Teays Valley High School in Ashville, Ohio, this weekend.

Warren's graduation cap pays homage to hundreds of students who won't ever get to walk across the stage.

Warren's cap is decorated with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, sends users to a list of high school students killed in the U.S.

The list starts with victims of last week's shooting at a Denver-area high school and ends with the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. At the top of the list Warren wrote, "I graduated. These high school students couldn't."

Warren said her goal is to honor those killed in school shootings and keep their memories alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool shootingcolumbine school shootingparkland school shootinggraduationteen killedu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News