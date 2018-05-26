CHOKING

High school teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student

Teacher at Apex High School suspended after video surfaces of him choking a student (WTVD)

APEX, North Carolina --
A high school teacher in North Carolina has been suspended after a video appeared showing him choking a student.

An investigation is underway.


"The school is aware of the incident. As soon as they were made aware, they began an investigation. Brian Kelley, an Apex HS teacher, has been suspended during this investigation," said WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.

Kelly, who was hired in 2004, teaches Healthful Living.

He also coached track.
