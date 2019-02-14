Teacher sports matching hairdo with bullied student

EDUCATION

Teacher surprises kindergarten student with matching hairstyle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 5-year-old student in Willis has a lot to smile about after her teacher's sweet gesture.

Priscilla Perez was being teased at school because of her short haircut.

Her kindergarten teacher, Shannon Grimm, noticed something wrong with Perez and made it her mission to find out why.

"Friends started to call her a boy, and those words cut deep," Grimm said.

Perez was being teased because of her short haircut.

"I would cry because I would think school was not fun," Perez said.

She would even attend her class at Meador Elementary School with a hat on, and refuse to take it off.

"Anytime I would put my arm around to help her with her work she would get stiff and nervous," Grimm said.

The problem persisted for the entire school year, until Grimm decided to take matters into her own hands.
Over the school's winter break, the teacher decided to cut her hair.

"I am going to do other things for my friends in the classroom besides teach them. I am going to show them the love and support that they need to learn," Grimm said.

Grimm says her new hairstyle did the trick, and her classroom has learned a forever lesson.

