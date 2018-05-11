HURRICANE HARVEY

After the storm: Teacher in wheelchair rescued during Harvey shows there's sunshine after the rain

An HISD teacher passes down lessons to her students that she learned during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A third grade teacher in HISD continues to amaze those around her.

Angela Wrigglesworth teaches at The School at St. George's Place.

She has a disease called spinal muscular atrophy, which requires her to be in a 400-pound wheelchair.

"First day of school, I have the kids literally sit around me criss-cross applesauce and I say, 'I'm going to tell you a little bit about myself and about my disability and my wheelchair and I want you to ask whatever questions you have. Now is the time to find out how fast my wheelchair goes,'" she said.

Wrigglesworth's students know that part of her story but on August 27, 2017, the narrative changed.

"My fiancé and I woke up Sunday during the hurricane about 5:30 in the morning and he said, 'We need to put you in your wheelchair,'" Wrigglesworth recalled.

Like so many in their Braeswood Place neighborhood, their home started taking on water.

Desperate and with no way out, Wrigglesworth turned to Facebook, posting a message for help.

Six hours later, help arrived.

"Two former Marines showed up in a Bass Pro Shop fishing boat and transferred me and my 400-pound wheelchair and my fiancé and our cat and a dog," she said.

Pictures of the rescue show Wrigglesworth with water all around her, smiling all the way to dry land.

Months later, her house is a home again and Hurricane Harvey has only enhanced her story.

"As hard as it is to accept, everything is meant to be. The circumstances that you're in now aren't going to last forever. The sunshine will break through the clouds eventually," Wrigglesworth said.
