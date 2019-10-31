TEA says HISD should change their whole board

Report (via @TeamBettencourt) says @HoustonISD Board shows “inability to appropriately govern...” and cites procurement issues. pic.twitter.com/8M8onLW5sA — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) October 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Texas Education Agency are recommending replacing the HISD board of trustees with an appointed board of managers, according to a Texas state senator.Sen. Paul Bettencourt tweeted Thursday about the state takeover we've discussed on Eyewitness News for months.While the school district has not commented, we can tell you this is not the official end to the discussion, only a recommendation to TEA's commissioner.Bettencourt told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg Thursday night that a final decision will be made in January.