2 'study zones' with free Wi-Fi now open for Harris Co. students

Commissioner Adrian Garcia created what are being referred to as "study zones" at two parks to provide a clean space with reliable internet for children to do their school work.
STARTING TODAY: To help support students and parents who may need access to Wifi, #CmmrGarcia is launching #studyzones at selected #Pct2 Parks. These areas set up with tables and chairs will have FREE Wifi access. Click here to register: https://t.co/gGfjvVNT4o pic.twitter.com/00mhzB0jQr— Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) September 1, 2020
"Kids, the message is very clear. Pandemic or no pandemic, you're going to school one way or another," Garcia announced to students across the county. "Come on over to our study zones. Use our hotspot. Learn in a clean, healthy, cool environment. Bring your mom and dad with you so everyone is benefiting."
INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Parents are required to stay with their children when visiting one of these study zones. They're not considered free child care.
Bryan Kratish, the manager of outreach services for the Harris County Public Library, said they partnered with Precinct 2 to bring the "Curiosity Cruiser" to the study zones.
The mobile unit allows children access to library resources.
"We have audio books, magazines, there are picture books where they read the book to you at the same time," explained Kratish. "I could go on forever. We have so many materials. We're here to help you use it."
COMENZANDO HOY: Para ayudar a los estudiantes y padres que pueden necesitar acceso a WiFi, el #CommGarcía está lanzando #studyzones en parques seleccionados del #Pcto2. Estas zonas con mesas y sillas, tendrán acceso GRATUITO a Wi-Fi. Registrese aquí- https://t.co/gGfjvVNT4o pic.twitter.com/6zOguh4NGm— Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) September 1, 2020
One of the study zones is located in northeast Harris County at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion at 14440 Wallisville Rd.
The second can be found in the Cleark Lake area at Clear Lake Park Landolt Pavilion located at 5001 E Nasa Parkway.
You can register to attend a study zone here by visiting the Harris County's website or by calling 713-274-2222.
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.