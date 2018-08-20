EDUCATION

Students return to Santa Fe High School months after a deadly shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Green and yellow ribbons will welcome back students to Santa Fe High School Monday, three months after a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 more injured.

Since the May 18 shooting, the district has added extra security measures.

The ribbons placed all over the city are meant to show support and solidarity as these students and parents gear up for the new school year.

A candlelight vigil was held for the community Sunday night as local pastors prayed over the schools and the students.

As these students head back to school, they're going to have to adjust to some changes when it comes to security at all of the schools.

One of the biggest and most visible changes for students will be metal detectors. High school and middle school students will be required to pass through these in order to get on campus.

In addition, bulletproof glass was also installed in the front of Santa Fe High School. Panic buttons and additional police officers and security assistants will also be on campus.

These changes, for some parents, are welcomed as they send their students back to campus.

"They've taken a lot of measures to tighten the security up. They've made a lot of changes. I truly, if I had a hat, I would take it off and commend every one of them," said Santa Fe parent 'Cowboy Martinez.'

Counselors and therapy dogs will be on hand as well.

Eyewitness News reporter Charly Edsitty is at Santa Fe High School where students are going back to class after a deadly shooting.

