Students puzzled after high school principal's sudden leave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal at Stratford High School in Spring Branch is on administrative leave, but district officials aren't saying why, leaving parents and students to wonder and speculate.Chad Crowson has been principal since 2017 after serving as an administrator at Klein ISD.Students ABC13 spoke with on Friday said they thought highly of Crowson until their parents got a mysterious letter this week, just before Spring classes started."I thought he was a good principal at first," student Ty Carter said."We got an email the day before school started saying that he was put on leave," student John McGee said.The letter from Spring Branch ISD informed parents an interim principal would be taking over at the campus, but it did not include any reasoning for the actions against Crowson.ABC13 asked the district for more details. Spokesman Steve Brunsman added very little, saying "there is no arrest related to this administrative action.""I just want to know what happened and not think the worst," McGee said.ABC13 anchor Steven Romo reached out to Crowson directly. He did not reply to the requests for comment, leaving a lot of questions but few answers for the Stratford High School community.