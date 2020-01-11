Students puzzled after high school principal's sudden leave

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The principal at Stratford High School in Spring Branch is on administrative leave, but district officials aren't saying why, leaving parents and students to wonder and speculate.
Chad Crowson has been principal since 2017 after serving as an administrator at Klein ISD.
Students ABC13 spoke with on Friday said they thought highly of Crowson until their parents got a mysterious letter this week, just before Spring classes started.
"I thought he was a good principal at first," student Ty Carter said.
"We got an email the day before school started saying that he was put on leave," student John McGee said.
The letter from Spring Branch ISD informed parents an interim principal would be taking over at the campus, but it did not include any reasoning for the actions against Crowson.
ABC13 asked the district for more details. Spokesman Steve Brunsman added very little, saying "there is no arrest related to this administrative action."
"I just want to know what happened and not think the worst," McGee said.
ABC13 anchor Steven Romo reached out to Crowson directly. He did not reply to the requests for comment, leaving a lot of questions but few answers for the Stratford High School community.
Below is the Spring Branch ISD letter that was sent to parents:
January 6, 2020
Dear Stratford High School Families and Staff,
This letter is to inform you that Chad Crowson, Stratford High School principal, is on leave.
To provide outstanding support for students, staff and families at this time, Ms. Pam Metcalfe will serve as the interim principal of Stratford High School. Additionally, Raymorris Barnes, principal of Spring Forest Middle School (SFMS), has been asked to serve as executive principal over both SFMS and Stratford High at this time. Ms. Metcalfe will handle daily operational matters at Stratford, and Mr. Barnes will split his time between the two campuses. Once Mr. Barnes' schedule has been set, we will let you know.
We appreciate your support at this time.
In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or concerns you may have.
I wish all of you the very best in 2020 and in the semester ahead.
Sincerely,
Bryan Williams, Community Superintendent
