EDUCATION

Student's KKK history project costume raises concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Studen goes to school dressed as KKK member for history project. (KTRK)

A student's choice of costume for a school project in California is raising concerns.

As part of a final history project, a student showed up to school dressed head-to-toe as a Ku Klux Klan member.

The costume, which the student specifically chose to research and write an essay about former KKK imperial wizard Hiram Wesley Evans, was approved by a teacher.

Many students at the school said they did not feel comfortable with the approved costume.

"He wore it, like, throughout the school, like in nutrition, lunch, and things like that. I don't think that's appropriate," said student Lance Datignac.

An investigation over the incident is underway, according to the school district.

At this time, the teacher who approved the costume is not facing any disciplinary action.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkkkcostumesu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News