Student's KKK history project costume raises concerns

A student's choice of costume for a school project in California is raising concerns.As part of a final history project, a student showed up to school dressed head-to-toe as a Ku Klux Klan member.The costume, which the student specifically chose to research and write an essay about former KKK imperial wizard Hiram Wesley Evans, was approved by a teacher.Many students at the school said they did not feel comfortable with the approved costume."He wore it, like, throughout the school, like in nutrition, lunch, and things like that. I don't think that's appropriate," said student Lance Datignac.An investigation over the incident is underway, according to the school district.At this time, the teacher who approved the costume is not facing any disciplinary action.