COMMUNITY

Students in Splendora build tiny house to give away

EMBED </>More Videos

Students in Splendora build tiny house to give away (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
The smallest school district in Montgomery County is taking on a large project with a tiny result.

For the past seven months, Splendora High School students have been working tediously to build a tiny home from scratch.

"I had no idea how to put in joists in the walls," said 12th grader Dana John.

Now thanks to the tiny house her construction class assembled, she knows how to put in wall joists, plumbing and electricity.

"It is truly student built, every piece of it. From the initial bottom board of the trailer to the roof," said Elton Blake, the manufacturing and construction teacher guiding the students.

The project started as an idea from the Career and Technical Education Director Adam Lira.

Lira tells Eyewitness News the entire project was paid for by generous donations.

Students like 10th grader Candler Lucas have spent hours each day after school perfecting every inch of the house.

"Everything that we've done, it's been to spec, and it's not like it's just thrown together. It actually is a very strong house."

At 221 square feet, the home has a kitchen with a sink, two-burner stove and refrigerator.

A downstairs bedroom fits a twin mattress, and an upstairs loft master fits a queen mattress.

There is a full bathroom with standing shower.

A second loft area provides a potential third bedroom for a twin mattress.

The home also boasts a dual purpose washer/dryer and air conditioning.

An itty-bity 24-inch fan adds flare to the ceiling.

The constriction class did not take this on as just a class project. The students are building this as a home to give away.

"After Harvey, everybody was just devastated," said Lucas.

"I hope it brings a family security, and I hope they know that they'll have a place to stay now. It's good, it's comfortable, it's completely finished," said John.

"In a world today where there is so much bad press about our kids out there, these kids chose to make a difference," said Blake.

The home also comes fully furnished with mattresses, towels and even pots and pans.

The district is accepting applications to win the home through their website here. Click here for the Spanish version of the application.

All applicants must live inside the Splendora school district.

Applications will be accepted until May 15.

A winner is expected to be announced in June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationstudentshigh schoolhomeconstructioncommunitySplendoraMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Take a tour of Saint Arnold's restaurant and expanded brewery
What you can and cannot bring to CITGO Freedom Over Texas
Pearland restaurants to display scorecards from health inspectors
Disney's Summer of Service
Ice Cube makes it a good day for single moms in Houston
More community
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News